More victims come forward, file police reports

Arron Nyamayaro, Harare Bureau



AN average of 10 victims of the E-Creator Ponzi scheme are filing police reports every day against the people who swindled them of more than US$1 million.

The E-Creator website promised investors high returns on their investments, but it was later discovered to have been a fraudulent Ponzi scheme.

Among the 26 victims who have filed reports since the arrest of the scheme’s masterminds, 21 are from Chitungwiza, with the rest coming from Hatfield and Braeside.

Among the victims are Peter Shavara of Manyame Park, who deposited US$1 680, Desire Chirunga of Manyame Park (US$1 440), Antony Njanike of Manyame Park (US$1 050) and Prisca Zephanias of Hatfield (US$900).

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said investigations into the scam are continuing after the arrest of the Ponzi scheme founder, Zhao Jiaotong.

“Police are investigating cases involving a number of people believed to have been duped by Zhao Jiaotong of E-Creator.

“At least 26 cases were recorded from Friday to Sunday only,” he said.

He said they were calling on anyone who may have fallen victim to the E-Creator Ponzi scheme to come forward and make a report.

They believe more people were scammed.

Insp Chakanza urged the public to be cautious when investing in any online schemes, and to do their own research before committing any money.

He also warned against getting caught up in the excitement of quick and easy money, which is often a red flag for scam operations.

He has assured the public that they are doing everything in their power to bring the perpetrators of Ponzi schemes, like E-Creator to justice, and to prevent more innocent people from being victimised by similar schemes in future.