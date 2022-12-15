Mountaineers, Eagles share spoils

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

RAIN saw the final day of the Logan Cup first clash cricket encounter between Eagles and Mega Market at Harare Sports Club end as a draw with both teams sharing the spoils yesterday.

Eagles were batting on 71-3, chasing a target of 292 when the players were called off the field due to rain. The rains had earlier disturbed the match once again which saw tea being taken early before lightning struck after the break leading to another stoppage which eventually led to the end of the match.

Mountaineers had a first-innings score of 329 all out, the highest contribution with the bat coming from Tony Munyonga who scored 93 runs and Peter Moor with 89 runs. Eagles’ fast bowler, Tanaka Chivanga took five wickets, finishing with figures of 5/63 in 16. 3 overs.

Eagles once again came through with the bat, finishing their first innings with 383 runs on the board courtesy of a Craig Ervine 93 runs and a Wessly Madhevere 72 runs to take the lead going into the second innings of the match. Tinashe Muchawaya, Donald Tiripano and Shingi Masakadza all took two wickets for Mountaineers.

Ben Compton produced stellar innings for Mountaineers in the second innings as they set Eagles a target of 292 on the final day. Compton scored a well-played 154 runs as Mountaineers were bowled out for 345 in 86. 4 overs. Brad Evans took four wickets for Eagles while Faraz Akram and Tapiwa Mufudza had three scalps each.

With two wins from three matches, Eagles are sitting in the pole position of the league with 61 points whilst second-placed Tuskers have 41 points from two matches they have played so far. Rhinos in third place have 37 points followed by Mountaineers and Southern Rocks on 27 and 19 points respectively.

The next round of fixtures is on Saturday and will see Rocks face Mountaineers while Tuskers will go against rivals, Eagles in a top-of-the-table clash. – @brandon_malvin