Mountaineers Women win opener in Malawi

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

MEGA Market Mountaineers women’s cricket team got off their tour of Malawi to a flying start after registering an eight wicket win over Malawi women at the TCA Oval in Blantyre, yesterday afternoon.

The Zimbabwean powerhouse, restricted the hosts to 124/3 in 20 overs before going on to chase down the target in 17,1 overs, finishing on 125/2, to get off their T20s to a good start.

In the match, Lady Chevrons bowler Nomvelo Sibanda finished with the best bowling figures for Mountaineers. The left-handed fast bowler took two wickets for just nine runs in her four over spell while Charmaine Kataruza took one wicket for 22 runs in four overs.

The two were the only ones who managed to get wickets.

Malawis’s opening batter, Sophina Chinawa top scored with 34 runs off 46 deliveries while her partner at the top, Praise Maziya made 23 runs from 36 runs. The other wicket that fell was of Sungeni Kananji who was bowled by Sibanda for a golden duck.

In their chase, another Lady Chevrons player, Pellagia Mujaji top scored for Mountaineers with an unbeaten 43 runs from 32 balls. Sibanda continued with her impressive performance in the second innings of the match as she also remained undefeated with 21 runs from 22 balls to help her side secure a comfortable victory.

Mountaineers' tour to Malawi comprises seven T20 matches set to be played until 26 August. The second match of the series is ongoing.