Mpilo doctors’ hostels reconstruction on course

Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube (centre) with Mpilo Central Hospital CEO Professor Solwayo Ngwenya (left) on a tour of progress on the construction of the damaged doctors’ hostels on Friday

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT is satisfied with the reconstruction of Mpilo Central Hospital doctors’ quarters as nearly $100 million has been spent from the $287 million that was budgeted for the project.

The renovation of the doctors’ residence started in June after a fire razed down the building in May. The inferno saw 41 doctors and their families escaping via a window as the fire intensified.

Following the inferno, President Mnangagwa directed that the repair of the doctors’ residence be prioritised.

Government mobilised resources and personnel from the Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services and Department of Public Works to undertake the repair work.

On Friday, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube toured the hospital to assess work that has been done.

Work on most of the rooms has been completed while roofing is in progress.

Acting Mpilo Central Hospital chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya assured Minister Ncube that work will be completed by end of November as scheduled.

“We have used $98 million from the $250 million that was allocated to us,” said Prof Ngwenya.

Minister Ncube toured the three buildings that are being repaired including the one that was gutted by fire in 2019.

The buildings have been redesigned to ensure that each doctor has a separate apartment which has its en-suite and kitchen.

In the past, the doctors used to share a kitchen and bathrooms.

Prof Ncube said he was happy with the redevelopment works that have been done so far.

“I’ve come here to inspect and check on the progress in the redevelopment of the doctors’ and health workers accommodation at Mpilo Central Hospital. We allocated $287 million for the works and I must say I am very impressed by the work done so far,” said Prof Ncube.

He said the deployment of Government workers to undertake the repair work has proved that Government has the capacity to undertake such works without hiring outsiders.

“Government institutions have the capacity to build, repair and upgrade infrastructure as evidenced by what is happening here. We are working with institutions such as the army, the prisons, the police and the department of public works, they are doing a tremendous job,” said Minister Ncube.

The doctors affected by the May fire lost almost everything as their property was burnt to ashes including certificates and other important documents.

In 2018, another Mpilo doctors’ residence was gutted by fire and property worth US$300 000 was lost and the following year in June, a doctor slept, leaving his heater on, which resulted in another fire which destroyed another doctors’ hostel.

All three buildings were said to have gone for too long without maintenance which could have caused the fires.

Members of the public and companies have positively responded to the doctors’ appeal for assistance and donated beds, blankets, stoves, fridges and food among other valuables. — @nqotshili