Nkulumane rapper on orphanage fundraising drive

Mbulelo Mpofu/Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Reporters

Nkulumane rapper Oxzy understands the social responsibility that artistes have and as such, the $ for 2 singer has taken it upon himself to improve the welfare of the needy.

Oxzy (real name Othiniel Mpofu) and other youths have embarked on a project to assist inmates at Qinisani Day Care Orphanage who need among other things clothes and blankets.

The youths last June embarked on a door-to-door collection of clothes, blankets and cash for the orphanage.

The week-long initiative resulted in the youths collecting 12 bags of clothes, blankets and US$100.

On the day they handed over the donation, Oxzy and his group took the opportunity to celebrate with the children as they roasted meat and bought drinks.

Oxzy who has pledged to continue assisting the children at the home, has asked up-and-coming artistes from Nkulumane and other areas to join him as he takes his donation drive to digital platforms.

He said with the support of fellow entertainers, he wants to make 10 September a memorable night for music lovers.

“The artistes will use the virtual show to appeal for donations for the home,” said Oxzy.

Among the line-up drawn from diverse genres expected to perform at the virtual show are Natasha, Cebo Ncube, Kzee, Kasi Princess, Kidd Eggo, Lyrical Prince, Blazed Coyote, Yamato, Desh K, Captain Sparta, God Father, Mellow Gladden, Prime Easy, Supreme Cameleon, Boss Mc and Boss Bruce.

Oxzy who is also a professional photographer, urged Nkulumane residents, his fans and all music lovers to watch the show.

He said as an arts leader at Smile Action International, a non-profit making organisation that seeks to empower the less privileged (people living with disabilities, orphans, etc.), he has been advocating for social change through music.

Oxzy who has won many awards, said he knows the importance of producing quality music as he has worked with producer Verseless who has also worked with Grammy-Award winner Burna Boy.

The 20-year-old rapper has been a part of the Voice To Represent (Voice2Rep) musical competition, a project by Magamba Network and made it to the top 10. He later recorded a 10-track album titled Freedom. This afforded him the chance to perform alongside national hip-hop hotshot Holy Ten, Zimdancehall juggernauts Jah Master, Poptain and other notable names in the country’s entertainment industry.

Oxzy sings rap, trap, kwaito, Naija, Afro-Pop, amapiano and tribal, which he sings in Ndebele, English and Shona.

“In 2017 I took interest in live performances and by the end of 2020, I had performed at several events such as birthday parties, weddings, street carnivals, local clubs, pubs, schools, theatres, festivals, church events and restaurants.” — @eMKlass_49/ @SeehYvonne