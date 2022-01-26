Mpofu rues missed targets

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ head coach Mandla Mpofu is disappointed after missing out on three targeted players that he had on his January transfer wish list.

Bosso failed to acquire the signatures of Silas Songani, who joined Iceland second tier league side Vestri, George Majika, who is set to stay at Chicken Inn, and Obriel Chirinda, who preferred a switch to Bulawayo Chiefs from the Gamecocks.

Mpofu was able to land striker Stanley Ngala and midfielder Rahman Kutsanzira from FC Platinum as well as Triangle United goalkeeper Ralph Pitisi.

Mpofu said he is not done in the transfer market and wants one more striker to bolster his blunt frontline.

“We are in search of two strikers, the situation has not changed. The two strikers that I wanted were Chirinda and Stanley Ngala. I got one of them. So, between now and the close of the window, we have to run around and see if we can get one more striker. There is someone we are talking to and as it stands, we might or might not get him, but if we do I feel we will be good to go,” said Mpofu.

“It’s disappointing that we did not get some of the players we wanted, but we have to move on. While some may feel it should have been a walk in the park to get maybe say Chirinda, the reality is that the transfer market is no longer easy because of stiff competition that exists now.”

He said the transfer market was now more competitive than before when players would not think twice about joining Highlanders.

“Even teams like Bulawayo Chiefs are competing for the same players that Highlanders want, which shows you how the market has changed,” he said.

Mpofu said he now had to work to ensure the new players fit into the system and is hopeful that they would have adapted by the time they resume league action in the second week of next month.

Meanwhile, former Dynamos and Black Rhinos midfielder Walter Sande is training with Bosso and hopes to impress the coaches before the local transfer window closes at the end of March. Sande previously turned out for Dynamos before joining Rhinos at the beginning of 2020.

The 30-year-old defensive link-man was part of the training squad at White City Stadium yesterday. New signings Ngala, Kutsanzira and Pitisi also trained with their new teammates.

“We are having a look at Sande and we will see how it goes. As of now, he is just training with the team,” said coach Mpofu. – @innocentskizoe