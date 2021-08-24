Mr Makasana collabos Ciar Diko, T Nas Africa

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based kwaito musician Mr Makasana (born Ntokozo Ngwenya) has collaborated with fast-rising South African Afro-pop musician Ciar Diko and local producer T.Nas Africa on a track titled Inde Lendlela.

The track that is expected to be released next month, is meant to usher Mr Makasana, who hails from Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb and the other up-and-coming talent into the African music scene.

This track is likely to be explosive as young T.Nas Africa is the man who delivered exceptional beats on Tebza’s Wazikhoth’ilihlo, a song that catapulted the star to regional fame. Commenting on the collaboration, Mr Makasana who is behind the Slay Queen track that features Nama-winning Mzoe 7, said he decided to work with fellow young artistes who are on the verge of success so as to rise with them.

“My mission is to penetrate Africa because so far, my market is only in South Africa and Zimbabwe. Through this track to be released next month, I hope to have an appeal across the continent and the rest of the world as time goes by. That’ll come with a lot of hard work and I’m willing to do exactly that,” said an optimistic Mr Makasana.

He said he hopes that the upcoming track that is a fusion of house music and Afro-pop will be received well by music lovers.

“Inde Lendlela is a love song in a genre that we’ve coined Afro-tech. Afro-tech is simply house music that’s fused with pop.”

Mr Makasana who recently launched a fashion label named Kasi Combo in the neighbouring country started pursuing art in 2015. Since relocating to SA in 2019, he has managed to record six singles. Of note is the Slay Queen track that is being played in SA and back home. — @mthabisi_mthire