Mrubata jazz concert a monumental disaster

McCoy Mrubata (second from left) at the Zim-SA border on his way back to SA on Monday

Simba Jemwa, Showbiz Reporter

THE much-hyped Spring Feelings Jazz Concert that featured South Africa jazz legend, McCoy Mrubata turned into a monumental disaster with load shedding exposing the promoters of the local show, Big Scale Promotions.

The organisers, Big Scale Promotions managed to sell out VIP tickets with the event that was held at the scenic Country Side Resort (along Airport Road) having a well-subscribed general attendance. Mrubata was the headline act with support from a musically gifted line-up that included Kelly Rusike and Jazz Invitation, Hudson Simbarashe and Cool Crooners among other notable performers.

Jazz enthusiasts who had begun to arrive at the venue of the show at midday were left with egg on their face and a bitter taste in their mouths when the area experienced load shedding just after 5PM.

Resultantly, the jazz lovers milled around for a while hoping for either the electricity to come back on or for the organisers to shift to a standby generator and the show on the road would go on.

However, there was no generator. Fortunately, Zesa power did eventually come back on at 8PM and the local groups performed to an appreciative audience. But at that point, the damage had been done.

Shockingly, Mrubata and his band never set foot at the venue as they remained at their hotel waiting to be picked up by the organisers. After some time, some of the band members instead went to a popular entertainment spot, The Smokehouse.

Realising that they had been taken for a ride, several jazz aficionados who patronised the jazz festival were very angry at the organisers with many saying they had bought advance tickets for the show only to be disrespected.

Also disappointed was Mrubata with one of his band members, Wandile Molefe saying: “We’re disappointed with the behaviour of the promoter who hasn’t spoken to us today (Saturday). He’s not even picking up our calls. Now, what we’re not even sure of is if we’ll go back tomorrow (Sunday) as planned because our visas expire tomorrow (Sunday).”

The band member was proven right as the promoters apparently failed to buy Mrubata and his band return air tickets forcing the band to stay in the city up until Monday. Having arrived in Bulawayo on Friday, they were supposed to fly back to South Africa on Sunday, a day after the show, but instead, they were transported to the Beitbridge border by event organisers by road and connected to South Africa from there.

Responding to disgruntled music lovers on social media yesterday, event organiser Prince Tshabalala said they will refund people their money.

“Morning jazz lovers. I see things are being blown out of proportion. As Big Scale, we are putting up our report to NACZ (National Arts Council of Zimbabwe) and a press conference will be held as soon as possible.

“All tickets will be fully refunded. Reporters always find something to gain mileage and I am not going to be drawn into verbal fights with anyone on social media hence my silence,” wrote Tshabalala.

“Above all, me, McCoy and the crew had a lovely trip to the border. We played our jazz, had a laugh here and there and there’s no blood lost between us.” – @RealSimbaJemwa