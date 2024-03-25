Msendami ecstatic after debut appearance

Gerald Sibanda

MIDFIELDER Daniel Msendami earned his first national team cap on Saturday and played the full 90 minutes in a Four-Team tournament semi-final match against Zambia in Malawi.

Zimbabwe won on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

The Jwaneng Galaxy star provided the assist for the Warriors’ first goal and also scored the winning penalty.

In an interview yesterday, the former Highlanders winger said he is delighted with how his first match for his country played out.

“During the early stages of the game, it was a worrying situation because we were already two goals down and that was not how I had ever imagined my debut for the national team would be. But after a hard-fought performance from the whole team, I don’t think I will ever forget that match.

“It is something that every young player dreams of and I am happy that here I am not only representing myself, but my family, friends and the whole community and the country, therefore Saturday was probably the best day of my life,” said Msendami.

Zimbabwe were trailing Chipolopolo 2-0 after 20 minutes of the first-half and Msendami provided the goal for Macauley Bonne to make the score 2-1.

Simba Bhora’s Walter Musona then completed the comeback in the second-half.

The 23-year-old then converted the winning penalty, slotting calmly past Zambia’s Lawrence Mulenga who was sent the wrong way, sending the Warriors to the final.

Zimbabwe will play the winner between Kenya and tournament hosts Malawi and Msendami will hope to conclude the tournament on a high in a season that has also seen him make his continental club football debut at club level.

He has been one of the best players for Morena Ramoreboli’s Jwaneng Galaxy and the Botswana Premier League.

He scored an important goal for his team in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League against South African giants Orlando Pirates, a goal that would go a long way in helping his team qualify for the tournament’s group stages.

The former Bosso90 winger was promoted to Highlanders first team five years ago but never made a senior appearance.

He has attracted foreign interest and his performances on the international stage will help to expose his talent.

Already he has been to Cape Town City on trial though nothing came off it.