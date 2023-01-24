Msendami in fine form in Botswana League

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

EX-HIGHLANDERS Football Club winger Daniel Msendami scored his fourth goal of the season in Botswana as his Jwaneng Galaxy side ran riot over former Bosso coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu coached Masitaoka who they clobbered 4-1 in a Botswana Premier League encounter played at Molepolole Sports Complex on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean winger scored the winner as they edged Taurai Mangwiro’s Orapa 1-0 in November last year and was on target in Jwaneng Galaxy’s 3-0 victory against Extension Gunners as well as their 2-0 triumph over BDF XI.

The 22-year-old Msendami has been a marvel for the championship chasing Jwaneng Galaxy, one of the two teams in the Premiership yet to suffer a defeat after 12 games. Leaders Gaborone United, who enjoy a two-point lead are also on a 12-game unbeaten run.

On Sunday, Msendami opened the floodgates as he fired second placed Jwaneng Galaxy into the lead in the seventh minute, with the other goals scored by Gilbert Baruti, Thabang Sesinyi and substitute Wendell Rudath.

Msendami, recently joined at Galaxy by former Highlanders vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku, was substituted together with Baruti and Sesinyi in the 80th minute.

The victory by Msendami’s side kept their title hopes alive as they took their points tally to 30, two behind log leaders Gaborone United.

For Mpofu, it was his team’s heaviest defeat of the season as they have never lost by a margin of more than two goals. Before being pummeled by Jwaneng Galaxy, Mpofu’s Masitaoka’s biggest defeats were the 3-1 loss to Orapa United away and the 2-0 defeat at the hands of defending champions Gaborone United.

The former Highlanders coach conceded defeat and said: “We lost to an experienced side and defeats are part of the game. Now we’ve to lift these youngsters’ spirits and hope to bounce back in the following games.”

The defeat to Jwaneng Galaxy came a week after Mpofu orchestrated his team’s 2-1 win against Nico United, a result that saw ex-Bulawayo City gaffer Philani “Beefy” Ncube suspended by the club. Nico United last Thursday announced that they had parted ways with the Zimbabwean coach and that did not stop them from losing 2-1 to Mangwiro’s Orapa United.

Orapa United are third on the table with 27 points, five behind leaders Gaborone United.

Meanwhile, former Highlanders forward Cleopas Dube scored his third goal in three consecutive matches as Sua Flamingoes clobbered Mogoditshane Fighters 5-1. Dube’s first goal for Sua Flamingoes was during match against BDF XI which they loast 2-1 and was also on target when they drew 2-2 against Township Rollers. — @ZililoR