Msiz’kay, The Signal conquer at RoilBAAs

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Bulawayo’s much-awaited event, the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards took place on Saturday after taking place virtually for the past two years.

Covid-19 took over everything, cancelling all memorable dates on the calendar, but luckily, this time around, people got to play dress up and be physically included in the sixth edition of the awards ceremony.

The event was staged successfully at the Large City Hall and people came out in numbers to support artistes who were being honoured for their contribution to the city’s arts industry.

As usual, it was a red-carpet-themed event and people adhered to the dress code as they were dressed to impress. Red carpet hosts Donna N and Iyanda looked stunning as they welcomed all who graced the event.

Poet Sthandazile Dube, uMthembo rocked the red carpet in her traditional regalia depicting her as a true queen of the Ndebele tribe.

As the event was held on Christmas Eve, Asaph decided to get guests into a Christmas mood by rocking up clad in a Santa outfit.

Lady Tshawe showed up in a lavish dress. Not to forget Zana from A tribe called Zimbabwe who killed it with her spectacular dress that featured gold accessories that represented royalty. Later on that night, she won the outstanding fashion designer award.

Generally, it was all glitters, bright and dark colours, basically, a rainbow-themed conference as all designs were worn from slit dresses, short, backless outfits, traditional gears, shiny suits as well as trigonometry designs.

The event’s MCs, Mbo Mahocs and Arthur Evans kept the main stage heated up. They looked splendid as if their outfits were stitched on them.

South Africa-based Mahocs looked superb in all her dresses, but the one that took the cup was the gold shimmery long sleeveless evening gown that lit up the whole room. That dress demanded attention.

Evans kept it simple with his designer suits, but later put on jeans as he really wanted to showcase his dance moves.

This was definitely an event worth attending as the entertainers brought their A-game. Gospel musician Sipho “Snowy” Ncube earned himself a lot of fans as he had all ladies take off their heels for jovial dance moves. He certainly brought the Christmas spirit to the venue as he performed his song Izibusiso.

Andrea The Vocalist who won the Newcomer of the year award further blessed the audience with his hit single uHambo. His stage presence was felt as he brought the Apostolic feel to the venue leaving many impressed.

Turning to the awards, Msiz’kay emerged as the biggest winner of the night as he clinched the People’s choice award and Song of the year for his track Kulula ft Bhekiwe. He was presented with a fully serviced residential stand.

Receiving his awards, the artiste thanked all those who have been supporting his music career.

“I’m really grateful to all that have shown support from day one and the fans that I’ve gained along the way. I’m doing this for my city and I’m thankful to Bhekiwe for reaching out because this Kulula song is all her work. She made sure it was worthy and I’m glad that the people have shown so much love,” said Msiz’Kay.

Another big winner was the film, The Signal which was awarded for Outstanding short film and had its actors, Natasha Dlamini and Tawanda Denga being awarded Outstanding film/TV actress and actor respectively.

The lifetime achievement was awarded to Jomo Mhone.

While presenting some of the awards, a content United Refineries chief executive officer Busisa Moyo highlighted that the event almost failed to pull through, but they sailed through as they had to make it happen.