MSU qualifies for world moot court finals

The Midlands State University (MSU) Law School team has qualified for the prestigious 15th Nelson Mandela Human Rights Moot Court Competition World Finals.

The World Finals will take place at the United Nations Headquarters, Geneva, Switzerland, from July 17 to 21, where the MSU team will compete against the finest legal minds from across the globe.

Named after the late South African leader and human rights advocate, the Nelson Mandela Human Rights Moot Court Competition, has been a platform for aspiring legal minds to demonstrate their expertise in international human rights law.

Preliminary rounds for the competitions were held virtually from the 20th to 27th of May 2023.

The competition encourages students to delve into complex legal issues, engage in rigorous research, and present their arguments in a simulated court setting.

Consisting of Rutendo Chikwava and MacDonald Chirima the MSU team impressed the judges and surpassed numerous competitors during the regional rounds.

Their comprehensive understanding of human rights principles, coupled with their ability to articulate compelling legal arguments, saw the team qualify for the national finals

Their commitment to excellence has undoubtedly paid off, elevating the reputation of Midlands State University Law School on the global stage.

Team coach, Mr Ntandoyenkosi Moyo, said the team’s success is a testament to their tireless dedication and rigorous preparation.

“The achievement of being ranked in the top 24 universities in the world speaks volumes and accredits the level of stellar performance our university has been synonymous with over the last decade.”

This highly anticipated event will provide them with a unique opportunity to engage in spirited debates, exchange ideas, and gain invaluable experience in an international legal forum.

