ZPC Hwange, Adachi Clash Headlines D1 fixtures 

08 Jun, 2023 - 12:06 0 Views
0 Comments
ZPC Hwange, Adachi Clash Headlines D1 fixtures  Adachi Football Club

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, [email protected] 

WITH Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches suspended, football fans in the city will not be short of action as the Zifa Southern Region Division One league is set to continue this weekend.

A full complement of fixtures are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

The toast of the weekend’s action will be the tie between Adachi and ZPC Hwange at Luveve Stadium, in Bulawayo on Saturday. Kick-off is 3PM.

Second-placed ZPC Hwange will make the visit to Bulawayo to face fourth-placed Adachi FC in what promises to be a potentially explosive encounter.

ZPC Hwange who are yet to lose a game this season, has collected 18 points from eight games. 

They trail leaders Arenal who travel to the resort town of Victoria Falls for a date against eighth-placed Mosi Rovers.

Fixtures 

Saturday

Indlovu Iyanyathela v Binga Pirates (Zim Saints 12 pm), Makhandeni v Talen Vision (White City Stadium B-Arena 3 pm), Ratanang v Ciwu ( Luveve B-Arena 12 pm), Zim Saints v Ajax Hotspurs, (Zim Saints 3 pm), Main Line v Casmyn (Plumtree 3 pm), Jordan Sinnott v DRC Utd ( Filabusi 3 pm), Bosso 90 v Mountain Climbers (White City B Arena 12 pm), Adachi v ZPC Hwange (Luveve Stadium 3pm).

Sunday 

Mosi Rovers v Arenel (Chinotimba 3 pm).

 

[email protected]

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting