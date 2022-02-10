Muffia King to spice up the V-day for lovers

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

ARTISTS have been up on their toes in preparation to deliver Valentine treats to their fans.

Versatile Victoria Falls-based musician, Muffia King has also risen to the occasion as he will stage only love songs for couples from tomorrow until Monday.

The Takangomirira hit maker said the choice of music genre is a strategy to draw couples closer to each other as the day of love is just a stone throw away.

“It’s February and of course it’s no secret that it’s the month of love. This month we celebrate relationships and couples, therefore lovebirds need to be given all the attention they deserve.

“Because of that I’m going to be performing only love songs on the 14th of February. The event, which is called the Valentine’s Couples Dinner, is going to be a small intimate one and soft music will be there to complement that atmosphere,” said Muffia King.

He said the dinner will be held at a new restaurant called Malonga Village.

“Malonga Village is a new restaurant in Victoria Falls close to the Rainforest. Remember Valentine’s is not on the 14th only, so on Friday I’ll be performing in Hwange. Then on Saturday I’ll be performing alongside Jah Signal, Navy Bwoi, Deejay Stones and Deejay Fatso at the View lodge hotel and in a way of also celebrating Valentine’s since it’s the only weekend before Valentine’s.

“Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating love and most of my songs are all about love. People being in love, people breaking up, people being happy and some troubled in love. But since it’s Valentine’s I’m going to be only sticking to love songs for those in love. I wouldn’t want to spoil people’s dates. I have songs like Rudo Bhoo, meaning love is alright especially if you find the right person who loves you. Songs like Mumoyo Mangu, Ndinokupei which I was featured on by Ras Caleb and songs like Super Story from my 2020 Album. I believe and I know people will enjoy their Valentine’s Couples Dinner as I sing love to them all,” Muffia King said. – @SeehYvonne