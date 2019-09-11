Mugabe body arrives today . . . Cabinet observes moment of silence for former president

Kudakwashe Mugari / Farirai MachivenyikaHarare Bureau

President Mnangagwa yesterday met the Mugabe family members at his Munhumutapa offices where they expressed appreciation on the Government support rendered to former President Robert Mugabe during his illness and the efforts being made to repatriate his remains from Singapore.

Speaking at the late national hero Major General Mugoba’s residence in Harare yesterday where he had gone to pay condolences, President Mnangagwa said Cde Mugabe’s body was expected to arrive today in the afternoon.

“I am just coming from a meeting with traditional leaders from Zvimba,” he said. “They wanted to express their gratitude for the support Government rendered to our founding President from the time he has been unwell to date.

“The Chiefs said they had received reports of all the good work that the Government provided to the former President and thanked us for that.

“Tomorrow (today) we will be burying Maj Gen Mugoba and soon after that we will go to the airport to welcome our founding president.”

President Mnangagwa formally informed Cabinet of Cde Mugabe’s death yesterday, and the gathering observed a moment of silence in honour of the former president.

Speaking on the 32nd Cabinet Decision Making Matrix after the Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said burial arrangements would be announced in due course.

“His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa formally notified Cabinet of the sad passing on of the founding father and former President of Zimbabwe Cde RG Mugabe at a hospital in Singapore on 6th September, 2019,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

“He then led Cabinet in observing a moment of silence in honour of the departed iconic leader. The body of the late former President shall be received at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport tomorrow (today) in the afternoon. Details on the burial arrangements will be advised in due course.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said a Cabinet Committee was organising logistical arrangements for the former president’s burial.

The delegation that travelled to Singapore to accompany the body of the late former president is led by Vice-President Kembo Mohadi and includes Zanu-PF Secretary for Women’s League Cde Mabel Chinomona, Politburo members Cde Edna Madzongwe and Cde Sydney Sekeramayi.

Other members of the delegation are Cde Mike Bimha, Gabriel Mugabe, Albert Mugabe and Chief Karigamombe.

Former President Mugabe died in Singapore after battling ill-health for some time.

He has been hailed the world over for his role in the liberation of the country and other African nations, especially his steadfast resolve in resisting Western imperialism.

The late president was also instrumental in leading the fast track land reform that resulted in his demonisation by the West and the imposition of illegal sanctions on the country.