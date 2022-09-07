Mukuru armed robbers appear in court

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

FIVE men suspected to have been part of a nine-member gang that pounced on a Mukuru outlet in Gokwe and got away with cash have been arraigned before a Gokwe magistrate facing robbery charges.

Alpha Hove (20), Maxwell Moyo (25), Shepherd Chapanda (20) all from Kadoma, Viwe Mashiyi (33), from Harare and Aaron Mavhengere of Gokwe North were arrested by alert police detectives with the assistance of the members of public.

The robbers reportedly got away with US$2 500 and $20 500 from Mukuru outlet at Nembudziya Business Centre and US$120 and cellphones from Mutora Pharmacy.

While five members were successfully apprehended, police are still hunting for the remaining four who managed to escape during the melee.

Magistrate Mr Hillary Ndlovu remanded the gang to 8 September for further remand.

According to papers before the court, on 30 August, around 4PM, the gang pounced on Mukuru outlet at Nembudziya Business Centre in Gokwe North while armed with pistols, knives and catapults among other weapons.

“One of the accused persons produced a pistol and pointed at Phineas Nisbet Sibanda who was manning the outlet demanding cash. One of the suspects then drew a knife and stabbed Sibanda before they took cash amounting to US$2 500, $20 500 and cellphones,” read court papers.

Upon realising that police detectives were parked outside and monitoring them, the accused opened fire towards the police, injuring one of them.

As the others were exchanging fire with police details, one of the accused, armed with a pistol, proceeded to Mutora Pharmacy and aimed a pistol at one Doctor Mutero demanding cash before he forcibly took away US$120 and cellphones.

During the melee, some of the accused sped off in their getaway vehicle whilst some were apprehended by the police detectives with the assistance of the members of the public.

Mr Malvern Nzombe represented the State.