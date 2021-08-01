Murder: Man strikes friend with axe on head

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A NKAYI man fatally struck his friend with an axe after accusing him of getting him arrested sometime back.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred on July 28 in Nyandeni Village in Matobo. He said Mthulisi Tshuma (33) who is employed as a herdsman at a homestead in Nyandeni Village attacked Leon Mkandla (27).

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred in Nyandeni Village in Matobo. Mthulisi Tshuma and Leon Mkandla were drinking with other friends at a shebeen. Tshuma started accusing Mkandla of once getting him arrested which resulted in a misunderstanding.

“Mkandla left the shebeen and went home in order to avoid further altercation with Tshuma. A few minutes later Tshuma followed Mkandla home and struck him with an axe on the head and he died on the spot,” he said.

Inspector Mangena urged members of the public to desist from engaging in violence when faced with disputes. He said a number of lives were being lost during disputes over petty issues.

@DubeMatutu

