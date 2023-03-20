Mutupo-Isibongo incorporates Zodiac signs

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

MUTUPO-Isibongo Golf Tournament has incorporated Zodiac signs into their events as they aim to have golfers from different backgrounds take part in the competitions and grow the brand.

The animal signs will now be used to accommodate all golfers willing to participate in the tournament. The 12 signs were matched with their animal signs to the totems that take part in the prestigious golf tournament.

Golfers coming in using the Zodiac signs are the white, Indian, Chinese and other communities who may not know nor have their African Mutupo-Isibongo.

Tournament director, Ephraim Mashingaidze said they believe this was an important necessary step in the right direction as the brand would now be inclusive.

“We want to keep increasing and ensuring the number of golfers participating in any province that we host the tournament or at any golf club that we host the tournament, that the numbers are big and any golfer who wants to play should be able to do so,” said Mashingaidze.

The move was part of the Inclusivity Growth Strategy (IGS) which was implemented in the first edition played last month at Royal Harare Golf Club where new golfers were proud to play and score points for their totems. Mashingaidze said they are now hands on the drawing board as they are working on the second phase of the IGS which is considering various options to grow the brand in the junior golfing category.

“The future sustainability of the Mutupo-Isibongo golf tournament is strategically rooted in the junior sector. We are working throughout the clock to ensure that our current and our future corporate or entrepreneur partners get a bigger, more diverse and wider catchment platform for them to engage stakeholders through this golf brand,” said Mashingaidze.

The upcoming tournament is scheduled for Bindura Golf Club on behalf of Mashonaland Central Province on Saturday March 25 and any golfer available to play is welcome to take part.

Zodiac signs and their matched animal signs

Aquarius – Hungwe

Pisces – Dziva

Taurus – Moyo

Gemini – Mhara

Cancer – Dziva

Leo – Shumba

Virgo – Nzou

Libra – Chihwa

Scorpio – Dziva

Sagittarius – Hungwe

Capripon – Hungwe.