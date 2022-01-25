Mzoe 7 to focus on video directing, acting

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

MULTI-talented artiste, Mzoe 7 has said he will this year, venture more into video directing and focus on getting acting roles.

The artiste hit the ground running this year with his Ginimbi visuals landing on Channel O.

The track whose scenes were recorded around the city was a hit during the festive season at a number of entertainment spots, not only in the Matabeleland region, but countrywide.

Commenting on the video being showcased on Channel O, Mzoe 7 hailed a number of creatives who made sure of its success.

“It’s always a great thing to work with Keaitse Films led by Rasquesity as we always cook magic together. Shout out to Dagger beats, Lance Hebron, ‘Shekina, The Balcony and everybody who worked on the project.

“This year, we’ll keep advancing. Shout out also to Channel O and every other channel that has been giving us coverage,” he said.

“Music is my first love and more works and collaborations with X studios are underway. We’re creating a hub for fellow artistes and also partnering with corporates,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire