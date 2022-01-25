Zvish artiste Lenny Zuva praises God with new song

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

GOSPEL muso Lenny Zuva who continues to put Zvishavane on the map is preparing to release a song titled Nyasha which speaks highly of the power of God’s grace.

The artiste who ended the year on a high note after landing the number four spot on the YaFM Top 50 Gospel chart through his song Simba Rekunamata that features Obert Chari is out to ensure consistency in his growth.

Last year, Lenny Zuva launched his debut album in Zvishavane through an event that was headlined by Obert Chari, Bethany Pasinawako, Goda Moyo, Tatenda Masimbiti, Handsome Shumba and Pardy among other artistes.

Said Lenny Zuva: “I’m in the studio polishing up a song titled Nyasha. The track details how God pours his favours upon our lives. Most of us aren’t well-educated but we’re living well such that some are running companies and some are driving posh cars.

“Some are even leaders in their communities, a sign of the grace of Lord. The track will be out on February 23 which is my birthday.”

He said he will not let the January disease frenzy snap his chances of growing his music.

“Music is in my blood and I won’t allow any obstacles to stand in my way. This year, I’ve lined up a lot of music and will also move to grow my digital space visibility,” said Lenny Zuva. – @mthabisi_mthire