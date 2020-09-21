Naaz inter-provincials postponed to November

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Athletics Board (Bab) chairperson Manuel Mpofu has said they will continue to work on preparations for the inter-provincial championships despite the event being pushed back.

The tournament had been scheduled for this Saturday, but it has now been pushed back to November, as the Government continues to exercise caution in re-opening the country in the wake of Covid-19’s ravaging effects.

Athletes have to wait a bit longer to return to the track after the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) decided to move the dates, probably upon realising that no approval would be granted this month.

Naaz held a virtual meeting last Friday to deliberate on various issues and then decided that athletes needed time to train before returning to the track.

“We will continue to prepare; we cannot relax simply because the event will not be happening this month. The organising committee is going to work to ensure that when the time comes, we are found ready. We remain hopeful that things will soon go back normal,” said Mpofu.

Naaz has indicated that it wants to at least hold two competitions before the end of the year.

Despite postponement of the inter-provincial event, Naaz is still optimistic that it can still stage another event in December. – @innocentskizoe