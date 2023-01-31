Nakamba having medicals at Luton Town

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN International midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is having a medical at Luton Town ahead of a loan move to the English Championship side from Aston Villa.

According to Br Telegraph Journalist John Percy, Nakamba looks set to be Luton Town player.

“Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is having a medical at a Luton Town this morning ahead of a loan move for the remainder of the season,’’ posted Percy on Twitter.

Nakamba hasn’t made a single Premier League appearance this season and will enter the final 12 months of his Villa deal in the summer after first joining the club back in 2019.

The 29-year-old’s last appearance for Villa came against Manchester City in the final day of the 2021/22 season as he didn’t feature in any of the club’s cup games this season either.

He is yet to score a goal for Villa but played his part in the club’s bid for survival in 2019/20 and also started in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley that year against City. [email protected]