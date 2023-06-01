Nakamba’s Playoff Final Kit To Be Auctioned 

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE kit worn by Marvelous Nakamba in the Sky Bet Championship playoff final will be auctioned, with proceedings going to the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF).

Luton Town was promoted to the Premier League for the first time in their history after beating Coventry City 5-6 on penalties in the Championship play-off final.

A perfect six spot kicks were enough to secure victory for the Hatters, who will now compete in the top flight of English football for the first time since 1992.

Nakamba who took and scored one of the penalties will have his kit on the day auctioned.

MNF made the announcement on their social media handles Twitter and Facebook.

“Marvelous Nakamba Championship winning kit up for grabs to the highest bidder starting at $5000 Place your bids in our inbox. Proceeds go to Marvelous Nakamba Foundation,” the foundation wrote.

Luton Town has already launched a GoFundMe campaign in a bid to support Marvelous Nakamba’s philanthropic work in Zimbabwe.

The midfielder has already announced he will be using the pre-season to push charity work in Zimbabwe through his Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF).

The foundation was established in 2019, as a way of giving back to the community using the power of sport and education.

It already pays school fees for over 1500 pupils in Zimbabwe.

To date, hosted the under-17 boy’s invitational tournament in June 2022 and is in the process of constructing the Nakamba Sports Complex among other projects.

