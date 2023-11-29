Nama entry submissions close tomorrow

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

THE awards season is upon us and gracing the City of Kings and Queens next year is the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) whose deadline for entry submissions is tomorrow.

For the third time, Bulawayo will host the event.

Running for the 22nd time, the awards are set to be held on February 24 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Center (Hall 3), as organisers change the venue from the traditional Harare International Conference Centre. The awards showcase will run under the theme “#Kwa22”.

The coveted annual awards are organised by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) in association with the Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC).

JCMC managing director Tinashe Kitchen said preparations are going well. He said nominees will likely be unveiled in January.

“Submissions for entries close on 30 November. We cannot wait to showcase the talent in the different corners of Zimbabwe. The announcement (of nominees) is usually made in the first or second week of January so artistes should stay geared for the show that will blow people’s minds away,” said Kitchen.

– @mthabisi_mthire