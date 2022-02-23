Nama People’s Choice Award voting lines open

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

Preparations for the National Arts Merit Awards (Namas) taking place in Harare this weekend are at an advanced stage with voting lines for the People’s Choice Award being opened.

The awards which are in their 20th edition will be held at the HICC on Saturday.

Last week the public was given a chance to nominate their favourite artistes for the People’s Choice Award category and artistes who managed to make the cut are Tamy Moyo, Nutty O, Madam Boss, Winky D and Dorcas Moyo.

Nama executive director Napoleon “Napster” Nyanhi said the voting process has started with preparations for the main event on course.

“From the names that were submitted across genres, we shortlisted the top five. This list was not from adjudicators but was completely from the people.

“The winner will also be chosen by the people. People can cast their votes on www.gatewaystream.com with the voting set to end during the show. Our system will pick up the one with the most votes,” said Napster.

He said nominees from outside Harare are expected to make their way to the capital on Friday.

Tickets to the awards ceremony, Napster said tickets can also be found on the Gateway Stream website.

Below is the full list of the nominees:

1. DANCE AWARDS

Outstanding Female Dancer

Lisa Magwenzi (Love shouldn’t hurt)

Lorin Sibanda (Footprints)

Ndomupeishe Chipendo (Shuwa)

Outstanding Male Dancer

Devante Sanganza (My Passion for dance)

John Cole (Gotta Feeling)

Tichaona Chikara (Purpose Driven)

Outstanding Dance Choreographer

Mishael Ndlovu (Most High)

John Cole (Loyal)

Hillary Indie (Tipei Ndiro)

Outstanding Dance Group

Ezimnyama Ensemble (Hope)

Umkhathi Theatre (Footprints)

Elysium Magna Dance Theatre (Tipei Ndiro)

2. VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work

Yadeuka Haichahorereke by Keith Zenda

Free at Last by Keith Zenda

Domination by Joseph Nyakwenga

Outstanding 3 Dimensional

Nhumbu by Tatenda Gwarada

Tears of Happy by Blesssing Mutukwa

Bundle of Joy by Farai Tandi

My Music Drum by Simelokuhle Zibengwa

Outstanding Mixed Media

Do not destroy us by Rickson Zavare

Garandichauya Series 3 by Prudence Chimutuwah

Restoration by Forbes Mushipe

Outstanding Exhibition

No Nominees

3. SPOKEN WORD AWARDS

Outstanding Poet

Obert Dube

Kuda Rice

Tanyaradzwa Emily Ngundu

Outstanding Comedian

Theophilus Gabriel Chigumira

Hidden Sibanda

Kudzai Chengedza

Special Mention: Mthokozisi Ncube

Social Media Skits

Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho aka Madam Boss

Prosper Ngomashi aka Comic Pastor

Kingsley Kaisi aka KingsleeZW

4. MEDIA AWARDS

Outstanding Journalist – Print

Sithokozile Sibanda – Ilanga

Kennedy Nyavaya – Standard

Yvonne Ncube – Chronicle

Outstanding Journalist – Radio

Monica Chanda aka Moechanda – Classic263

Rumbidzai Mugwira aka Chamvari – Power FM

Power FM Phathisani Sibanda & Tinashe Chikuse – Power FM

Outstanding Journalist – Television

Collette Musanyera – ZBC

Patience Nyagato – ZBC

Barney Mupariwa – ZBC

Outstanding Journalist – Online Media

Amazing Voices – Nonkululeko Dube aka AmardZW

SoProfound – Arnold Chirimuka

Earground – Plot Mhako

Special Mention:

Nash TV

5. THEATRE AWARDS

Outstanding Actor

Shawn Mundawarara (Choosing Sam)

Cedric Musongwelwa (Deathbed)

Tafadzwa Bob Mutumbi (The Good Minister from Kunyarara)

Outstanding Actress

Munyaradzi Guramatunhu (How are you really?)

Eyahra Mathaiza (How are you really?)

Rumbidzai Karize (Deathbed)

Special Mention:

Patricia Putsai (Bleeding wounds)

Outstanding Theatrical Production

Deathbed by Savanna Trust

Improvisational show at Oak Tree by Under The Influence Theatre

How are you really? by Talisma Theatre Company

Outstanding Director

Norbert Makoche (Bleeding wounds)

Elizabeth Zaza Muchemwa (How are you really?)

Teddy Mangava (Deathbed)

6. LITERARY AWARDS

Outstanding First Creative Published Work

Bringing us back by Mercy Dhliwayo [Vhokololo Press]

Diaspora Dreams by Andrew Chatora [Kharis Publishing]

Umkhosi Wabangela Mazwi by Pretty Ndlovu [Ukhozi Publishers]

Outstanding Children’s Book

The Cursing Tortoise by Onwald Gwiriri [Essential Books Publishing Company]

Auntie Mazvita by Tinashe Muchuri [Essential Books Publishing Company]

Tim’s Adventure in the Chocolate World by Chris Martin Lebolang [Hoart Benom Pty Publishing]

Special Mention

ConvergenceZW by Mgcini Nyoni [Mgcini Nyoni]

Dear Eternal Mom by Kuda Mucharambeyi [Soar Publishers]

Outstanding Fiction Book

Mboni by Abraham Makamera [Progressive Publishers]

All Comes to Dust by Bryony Rheam [amaBooks]

Sirens:Tales of Youth and Love by Leroy Mthulisi Ndlovu [Leroy Mthulisi Ndlovu]

Outstanding Poetry Book

Oasis in crisis by Ruth Tsopotsa [Ancient Pageant]

For women Trying to breath and failing (It’s not your fault) by Batsirai Chigama [Ntombekhaya Poetry]

Who killed Grandfather? by Kwanele Khumalo [Underclass Books and Films]

7. FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Actor

Kumbilani Ncube as Khalu in Ikasi: The Hood

Eddie Sandifolo as Maso in Poor Cousins

Michael Kudakwashe Dzevamwe as Matsa in Kugara Nhaka Kuona

Outstanding Actress

Bathabile Dlamini as Blessing in Poor Cousins

Thelmar Mukonza as Feli in Sister Dhokezi

Felistas Tizola Officials as Immaculate in Two Dead Government

Outstanding Music Video

Nhoroondo Directed by Vusa”Blaqs” Hlatshwayo ft. Jah Prayzah

Rainmaker Directed by Kalai Faye Barlow ft. Djembe Monks

Move Together Directed by Jonathan Samukange ft. Desert Sessions

Outstanding Screen Production (Television)

Kuchina The Genesis Directed by Bless Gatsi

Gazaland Police Directed by Lucky Aaron

Chipo the Gift Directed by Daves Guzha

Outstanding Screen Production (Short Film)

Ikasi: The Hood Directed by Mzingaye Ngwabi

Mlamu Wami Directed by Raisedon Baya

Nehanda Directed by Sydney Taivavashe

Outstanding Screen Production (Full Length Film)

Gonarezhou Directed by Sydney Taivavashe

Poor Cousins Directed by Sydney Taivavashe

Veza: The Unfolding Directed by Dumie Manyathela

8. MUSIC AWARDS

Outstanding New Comer

Felistas Chipendo aka Feli Nandi

Sandra Sibanda

Herman Mpelo Mukombe

Day Tawanda Ncube aka DT Bio Mudimba

Outstanding Female Musician

Janet Manyowa

Felistas Chipendo aka Feli Nandi

Dorcas Moyo

Gemma Griffiths

Outstanding Male Musician

Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka Nutty O

Rockford Josephat aka Roki

Emergy Chizanga aka Freeman

Outstanding Song

Kujata-Jata by Day Tawanda Ncube aka DT Bio Mudimba

Munyaradzi by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

Hello Mwari by Rodney Mashandure aka Jah Master

Handipere Power by Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka Nutty O

Outstanding Album

Hokoyo by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

Sounds of Victory by Janet Manyowa

Mustard Seed by Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka Nutty O

5136 Born in Highfield by Trevor Dongo.

9. SPECIAL AWARDS

Promoter Of The Year

X-Mo Squad

Bira Remadzisahwirwa Gateway Stream

Outstanding Artist In The Diaspora

Arnold Tongai Chirisa

Awakhiwe Sibanda aka Awa Khiwe

Zandile Mazithulela aka DJ Zandimaz

– @mthabisi_mthire