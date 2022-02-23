Nama People’s Choice Award voting lines open

The Chronicle
Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter
Preparations for the National Arts Merit Awards (Namas) taking place in Harare this weekend are at an advanced stage with voting lines for the People’s Choice Award being opened.
The awards which are in their 20th edition will be held at the HICC on Saturday.
Last week the public was given a chance to nominate their favourite artistes for the People’s Choice Award category and artistes who managed to make the cut are Tamy Moyo, Nutty O, Madam Boss, Winky D and Dorcas Moyo.
Nama executive director Napoleon “Napster” Nyanhi said the voting process has started with preparations for the main event on course.
“From the names that were submitted across genres, we shortlisted the top five. This list was not from adjudicators but was completely from the people.
“The winner will also be chosen by the people. People can cast their votes on www.gatewaystream.com with the voting set to end during the show. Our system will pick up the one with the most votes,” said Napster.
He said nominees from outside Harare are expected to make their way to the capital on Friday.
Tickets to the awards ceremony, Napster said tickets can also be found on the Gateway Stream website.
Below is the full list of the nominees:
1. DANCE AWARDS
Outstanding Female Dancer
Lisa Magwenzi (Love shouldn’t hurt)
Lorin Sibanda (Footprints)
Ndomupeishe Chipendo (Shuwa)
Outstanding Male Dancer
Devante Sanganza (My Passion for dance)
John Cole (Gotta Feeling)
Tichaona Chikara (Purpose Driven)
Outstanding Dance Choreographer
Mishael Ndlovu (Most High)
John Cole (Loyal)
Hillary Indie (Tipei Ndiro)
Outstanding Dance Group
Ezimnyama Ensemble (Hope)
Umkhathi Theatre (Footprints)
Elysium Magna Dance Theatre (Tipei Ndiro)
2. VISUAL ARTS AWARDS
Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work
Yadeuka Haichahorereke by Keith Zenda
Free at Last by Keith Zenda
Domination by Joseph Nyakwenga
Outstanding 3 Dimensional
Nhumbu by Tatenda Gwarada
Tears of Happy by Blesssing Mutukwa
Bundle of Joy by Farai Tandi
My Music Drum by Simelokuhle Zibengwa
Outstanding Mixed Media
Do not destroy us by Rickson Zavare
Garandichauya Series 3 by Prudence Chimutuwah
Restoration by Forbes Mushipe
Outstanding Exhibition
No Nominees
3. SPOKEN WORD AWARDS
Outstanding Poet
Obert Dube
Kuda Rice
Tanyaradzwa Emily Ngundu
Outstanding Comedian
Theophilus Gabriel Chigumira
Hidden Sibanda
Kudzai Chengedza
Special Mention: Mthokozisi Ncube
Social Media Skits
Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho aka Madam Boss
Prosper Ngomashi aka Comic Pastor
Kingsley Kaisi aka KingsleeZW
4. MEDIA AWARDS
Outstanding Journalist – Print
Sithokozile Sibanda – Ilanga
Kennedy Nyavaya – Standard
Yvonne Ncube – Chronicle
Outstanding Journalist – Radio
Monica Chanda aka Moechanda – Classic263
Rumbidzai Mugwira aka Chamvari – Power FM
Power FM Phathisani Sibanda & Tinashe Chikuse – Power FM
Outstanding Journalist – Television
Collette Musanyera – ZBC
Patience Nyagato – ZBC
Barney Mupariwa – ZBC
Outstanding Journalist – Online Media
Amazing Voices – Nonkululeko Dube aka AmardZW
SoProfound – Arnold Chirimuka
Earground – Plot Mhako
Special Mention:
Nash TV
5. THEATRE AWARDS
Outstanding Actor
Shawn Mundawarara (Choosing Sam)
Cedric Musongwelwa (Deathbed)
Tafadzwa Bob Mutumbi (The Good Minister from Kunyarara)
Outstanding Actress
Munyaradzi Guramatunhu (How are you really?)
Eyahra Mathaiza (How are you really?)
Rumbidzai Karize (Deathbed)
Special Mention:
Patricia Putsai (Bleeding wounds)
Outstanding Theatrical Production
Deathbed by Savanna Trust
Improvisational show at Oak Tree by Under The Influence Theatre
How are you really? by Talisma Theatre Company
Outstanding Director
Norbert Makoche (Bleeding wounds)
Elizabeth Zaza Muchemwa (How are you really?)
Teddy Mangava (Deathbed)
6. LITERARY AWARDS
Outstanding First Creative Published Work
Bringing us back by Mercy Dhliwayo [Vhokololo Press]
Diaspora Dreams by Andrew Chatora [Kharis Publishing]
Umkhosi Wabangela Mazwi by Pretty Ndlovu [Ukhozi Publishers]
Outstanding Children’s Book
The Cursing Tortoise by Onwald Gwiriri [Essential Books Publishing Company]
Auntie Mazvita by Tinashe Muchuri [Essential Books Publishing Company]
Tim’s Adventure in the Chocolate World by Chris Martin Lebolang [Hoart Benom Pty Publishing]
Special Mention
ConvergenceZW by Mgcini Nyoni [Mgcini Nyoni]
Dear Eternal Mom by Kuda Mucharambeyi [Soar Publishers]
Outstanding Fiction Book
Mboni by Abraham Makamera [Progressive Publishers]
All Comes to Dust by Bryony Rheam [amaBooks]
Sirens:Tales of Youth and Love by Leroy Mthulisi Ndlovu [Leroy Mthulisi Ndlovu]
Outstanding Poetry Book
Oasis in crisis by Ruth Tsopotsa [Ancient Pageant]
For women Trying to breath and failing (It’s not your fault) by Batsirai Chigama [Ntombekhaya Poetry]
Who killed Grandfather? by Kwanele Khumalo [Underclass Books and Films]
7. FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS
Outstanding Actor
Kumbilani Ncube as Khalu in Ikasi: The Hood
Eddie Sandifolo as Maso in Poor Cousins
Michael Kudakwashe Dzevamwe as Matsa in Kugara Nhaka Kuona
Outstanding Actress
Bathabile Dlamini as Blessing in Poor Cousins
Thelmar Mukonza as Feli in Sister Dhokezi
Felistas Tizola Officials as Immaculate in Two Dead Government
Outstanding Music Video
Nhoroondo Directed by Vusa”Blaqs” Hlatshwayo ft. Jah Prayzah
Rainmaker Directed by Kalai Faye Barlow ft. Djembe Monks
Move Together Directed by Jonathan Samukange ft. Desert Sessions
Outstanding Screen Production (Television)
Kuchina The Genesis Directed by Bless Gatsi
Gazaland Police Directed by Lucky Aaron
Chipo the Gift Directed by Daves Guzha
Outstanding Screen Production (Short Film)
Ikasi: The Hood Directed by Mzingaye Ngwabi
Mlamu Wami Directed by Raisedon Baya
Nehanda Directed by Sydney Taivavashe
Outstanding Screen Production (Full Length Film)
Gonarezhou Directed by Sydney Taivavashe
Poor Cousins Directed by Sydney Taivavashe
Veza: The Unfolding Directed by Dumie Manyathela
8. MUSIC AWARDS
Outstanding New Comer
Felistas Chipendo aka Feli Nandi
Sandra Sibanda
Herman Mpelo Mukombe
Day Tawanda Ncube aka DT Bio Mudimba
Outstanding Female Musician
Janet Manyowa
Felistas Chipendo aka Feli Nandi
Dorcas Moyo
Gemma Griffiths
Outstanding Male Musician
Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka Nutty O
Rockford Josephat aka Roki
Emergy Chizanga aka Freeman
Outstanding Song
Kujata-Jata by Day Tawanda Ncube aka DT Bio Mudimba
Munyaradzi by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
Hello Mwari by Rodney Mashandure aka Jah Master
Handipere Power by Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka Nutty O
Outstanding Album
Hokoyo by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
Sounds of Victory by Janet Manyowa
Mustard Seed by Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka Nutty O
5136 Born in Highfield by Trevor Dongo.
9. SPECIAL AWARDS
Promoter Of The Year
X-Mo Squad
Bira Remadzisahwirwa Gateway Stream
Outstanding Artist In The Diaspora
Arnold Tongai Chirisa
Awakhiwe Sibanda aka Awa Khiwe
Zandile Mazithulela aka DJ Zandimaz
