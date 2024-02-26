Nama returns to Bulawayo amid mixed reactions

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

BULAWAYO welcomed back the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) but not everyone was happy with the event that honoured over 40 brilliant artists, groups and organisations at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) Hall 3 on Saturday night.

The theme of the country’s premier awards ceremony was #Kwan22, and it reflected the spirit of the night as the arts sector celebrated its achievements and potential.

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) organised the annual artistic extravaganza, which was graced by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube.

She praised the city’s vibrant culture and art scene and hailed Nama’s return as a recognition of Bulawayo as a cultural hub.

“Culture and art are alive in this beautiful city. The coming of Nama to Bulawayo is a clear endorsement and acknowledgement of Bulawayo as a cultural hub,” said Minister Ncube.

The night was marked by several highlights, such as:

Attendance

The venue was not filled to capacity, but there was a sizable crowd of arts lovers who came to witness the celebration of artistic talent. People from different parts of the country showed up to support the event. Despite some rumours of division in the art sector, the night showed a remarkable display of respect and unity among the art practitioners who came to cheer for their nominated peers. The event also attracted top government officials, representatives of NACZ, NGZ, and the Ministry of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture.

Fashion

The attendees dressed to impress, showing their sense of style and occasion on the red carpet and the stage. From elegant suits to traditional outfits and stunning nightwear, the guests showed off their flair and opulence. Mzoe7, clad in cowhide, was a showstopper, while radio presenter MisRed dazzled in a black dress.

Performances

The night was also filled with entertainment, as various artists took to the stage to showcase their talents and skills. Renowned poet Albert Nyathi, Baba Harare, Noluntu J, Master H, Calvin Mangena, MJ Sings, Bhekiwe, Tamy Moyo, and Msiz’Kay, and traditional singers Everton Mlalazi and Indonsakusa delivered captivating performances that had the audience dancing and clapping. The performers exhibited excellent choreography and vocal delivery, showing that they had prepared well for the night.

Organisation

However, the event was not without its flaws, as some aspects of the organisation left much to be desired. The organisers failed to provide clear guidance and signage for the guests, resulting in confusion and frustration at the entry points. Some of the guests complained that the security personnel were rude and hostile towards them, something that the organisers should address.

The red carpet area was also chaotic, as there was no one to control the crowd and some people interfered with the television interviews. The area also looked cramped and small. Moreover, some of the ushers seemed unaware of the prominent figures in the arts sector and struggled to help them find their seats, which was a sign of poor identification and coordination.

Award presentation and receipt

The hosts of the night were three skilled and seasoned media personalities: Arthur Evans, Charleen Mangweni-Furusa, and radio personality Nokuthula Sithole aka Noxy Divine Diva. They did a great job of keeping the event lively and engaging. The organisers also involved different people from the Creative and Cultural Industries (CCIs) to present the awards, which showed diversity and inclusion. The award presentation was smooth and fast, with no technical hiccups with the display of the nominees on the big screen.

However, a major concern was the absence of some of big names in the arts sector, such as Jah Prayzah and Winky D, who sent representatives to collect their awards. This raised questions about their respect for the local awards and their availability to attend. The audience was disappointed and angry, as some of them had bought tickets hoping to see these stars and felt cheated.

The night ended with both happiness and sorrow for those who won and those who lost. Kinah-The-Music, who won the Outstanding Newcomer award in the music category, was ecstatic and grateful.

“I still can’t believe that this has happened. It means a whole lot to me. It means that dreams are valid and we should dare to dream bigger,” he said.

On the other hand, veteran art practitioner and Earground boss, Plot Mhako, was bitter and vocal.

“I have been nominated for Nama for four consecutive years and never won. I feel indifferent. I will not allow them to include my name in the future. One day, I will speak out. Today (Saturday), I will sound bitter if I do,” he posted on Facebook

Singer Saintfloew, who had the most nominations, did not win any awards, and most of the performers were not nominees either. —@MbuleloMpofu