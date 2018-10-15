Nation urged to be patient with Government as it attends to economy

Nduduzo Tshuma , Political Editor

ZANU-PF has urged Zimbabweans to be patient as the Government is attending to the economy that would see the end of cash shortages and hiking of prices by some unscrupulous businesses.

Addressing party supporters during victory celebrations for Tsholotsho North MP Cde Sibangumuzi Khumalo in Sipepa yesterday, party secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu said they wanted the price hike madness to stop.

“We want these things of shortages and sky- rocketing rates to stop. Be patient with the Government, there are a lot of things that are being done so that sanity prevails,” he said.

Dr Mpofu said President Mnangagwa is a loving leader who wants to see the best for his people.

In the recent Mid Term Monetary Policy Review, the Government announced the separation of the RTGS, foreign currency accounts and the nostro foreign currency accounts to stabilise the currency situation in the country.

The Government has also introduced a two percent tax on electronic transactions to widen its revenue base and reduce fiscal deficit.

The Government also announced the implementation of a raft of austerity measures to reduce its expenditure

This is being done under the Transitional Stabilisation Programme 2018 – 2020.

Concurring, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister who is also Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Cde Richard Moyo said the Government would not fold hands when a few people wanted to make profit at the expense of Zimbabweans.

“Just like you saw last week, Osiphatheleni were crying because things are getting back to normal and we said it is better if they are crying while the majority of Zimbabweans are smiling,” he said.

Dr Mpofu hailed the people of Tsholotsho for rallying behind the ruling party in the district’s two constituencies.

He said Cde Khumalo, a Retired Major General, was a loyal party cadre, who after retiring from the army, made his way to his political home, Zanu-PF to serve the people.

“You did the right thing by voting Cde Khumalo as your representative, he loves you and he is development oriented so he will spearhead so much development in the area,” said Dr Mpofu.

He called for unity in the party saying it is only when members work together that development would be realised.

Dr Mpofu castigated factionalism saying gone are the days where some officials would claim to own people in the party.

Instead, Dr Mpofu said members should be loyal to the party and adhere to its values and principles instead of following people with selfish agendas.

Cde Khumalo also paid tribute to the people for voting him saying he was willing to work with everyone for the development of the area.

He said the area had not seen much development since 2000 because it had representatives from the opposition who did not want to work with the Government for the development of the area.

He said the party had also done well in the council, winning eight out of ten wards in the constituency.

“I can say, the people started voting the party in 2015 in a by-election which became the foundation and then this year, they voted in a national election, affirming Zanu-PF as their party of choice,” said Cde Khumalo.

“I know Zanu-PF is a people-oriented party with the aspirations of the people at heart and I will work with everyone to make sure that the area is developed.”

Cde Khumalo said he stood ready to cooperate with relevant authorities to bring development in the area.

He said some of the immediate issues that needed address were water provision, setting up of mobile phone boosters to widen network coverage, electrification of schools and improving roads in the area among other things.

The celebrations were attended by fellow legislators, Senators and party officials.