National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe to select team for African Junior Champions

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) Inter-club Track and Field championships to be held at White City Stadium on Saturday will be used as a qualifying event for the African Junior Champions in Lusaka from April 29- May 3.

Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) chairperson Watson Madanyika said: “We are looking forward to the first national event of the year in the city. We hope to have the best of our athletes in the country at the meet. Registration has been going on and we have athletes from all over the country showing interest.”

Entry fees are pegged at US$2/ZWL$2000 per event per athlete for cadets, youths and juniors, US$3/ZWL$3000 per event per athlete for seniors and USD $4/ZWL$4000 per relay team.

The programme will commence at 8:00am.

Events on offer are 100m,100mh, 110mh, 200m, 400m, 400mh, 800m,1500m ,3000m, 5000m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, ZITF Four Minute Mile Challenge, long jump, triple jump, high jump, javelin, shot put, discus.