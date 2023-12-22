National Blood Services of Zimbabwe assures sufficient blood supply for festive season

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

THE National Blood Services of Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has said there is enough bloodstock for to cover the festive season.

The institution has lined up traditional donors to donate blood to cover any eventualities that may deplete the stocks.

A pint of blood can save three lives and blood is usually needed by pregnant women during delivery, accident victims, and patients requiring surgery.

This comes after the NBSZ launched its festive season blood collection campaign, which will run until the first week of January next year, and is expected to ensure the country does not run out of blood.

Schoolchildren make up the majority of the country’s blood donors, with adults accounting for about 10 percent of blood collections.

However, the festive season coincides with the closure of the third school term and decreased supply owing to the public examinations held this term.

Last year, blood collections for the year stood at 59300 units. By June this year, collections had reached 63 000 units indicating that the target of 87 700 units is achievable.