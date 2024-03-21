National Foods declares healthy dividend

Business Writer

NATIONAL Foods Limited has declared an interim dividend of US$3,42 per share for the financial year ending June 30, 2024.

In a notice to shareholders, Independent Non-Executive chairman, Mr Edwin Isaac Manikai said, “The Board is pleased to declare an interim dividend of US$3,42 per share (2023: US$2,90 per share).

“This interim dividend is in respect of the financial year ending on the 30th of June 2024 and will be payable to all shareholders of the company registered at the close of business on the 5th of April 2024.”

Payments are scheduled for on or around April 26.

Mr Manikai said the shares will be traded cum-dividend on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange up to the market day of April 2, 2024, and ex-dividend from April 3, 2024.