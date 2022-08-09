National Gallery seeks funds to buy late artiste’s house

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

THE National Gallery of Zimbabwe is seeking donations to purchase the late veteran artiste Rashid Mohamed Jogee’s house, which has been put up for sale, to keep the late visual artiste’s dream alive.

Affectionally known as Kudakwashe, Rashidi, Mdala, Member, Qhawe or Pamperi, Jogee, who famously hugged the late former president Robert Mugabe in the mid-1990s, died last year at his home after a short illness.

Jogee worked from his home at 144 Fort Street in Bulawayo.

After his death, he was accorded a National Arts Merit Award Legends @40 trophy for his contribution to the arts scene in Zimbabwe.

According to a listing by local real estate agency Bechak Real Estate on their Facebook page, the asking price for the house is US$125 000.

“Town house — Bulawayo ideal to be converted into, a hybrid bar/coffee shop, hardware, restaurant, grocery shop. It is located along Fort Street. Fort Street is the most busy road in Bulawayo CBD. Yard size 800m2. $125k asking price,” read the listing.

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe director Raphael Chikukwa told Chronicle Showbiz that the move is to make it an artistic home.

“We as the art gallery would like to preserve the late Raphael Jogee’s house for art. However, the house has been put on sale and we are seeking to buy it. We are at the moment raising funds to do so and we call upon anyone with mutual philanthropy to pitch and help us achieve this goal. Jogee was part of our family for the longest time hence we saw it fit to do this in his honour,” said Chikukwa.

He said Jogee was passionate about art and dedicated most of his life to it.

“He was part of Cont Mhlanga’s film called Amakorokoza. We are also at a stage where we think it is important for Zimbabwean artistes and Jogee’s family, so much so that his dream of keeping arts alive can be realised and kept.

“We saw it fit to put funds together so that we can make it an artistes’ residency and his legacy can be pushed on in his house,” said Chikukwa.

Born in Bulawayo on February 11, 1951, Rashid Mohamed Jogee started painting at 19. He studied at Mzilikazi Arts Centre and later at the Bulawayo Technical College. He is one of Zimbabwe’s most independent and original artistes, who worked in a variety of styles and techniques.

Jogee had over 48 exhibitions in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Kenya, England, USA, Denmark, Germany and Sweden. In 2013 he represented Zimbabwe at the Venice Biennale.

Jogee conducted numerous workshops in Bulawayo, Murewa, Cyrene, Marondera and Thapong, Botswana. His works have also featured in numerous publications in Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Jogee taught at Mzilikazi Arts and Craft Centre as well as Founders High School in Bulawayo imparting knowledge and grooming young talent in the city of Bulawayo – @SeehYvonn