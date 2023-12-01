National Railways of Zimbabwe cleans up Bulawayo City Centre

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Writer

NATIONAL Railways of Zimbabwe employees on Friday morning embarked on a clean-up campaign in Bulawayo’s city centre.

President Mnangagwa launched the national clean-up programme in December 2018 based on moral persuasion urging all citizens to clean their environment between 8 am and 10 am on the first Friday of every month.

The NRZ employees swept and picked up litter on Fife and George Silundika Streets, between 9th and 10th Avenue in the city centre.

NRZ Public Affairs and Stakeholder Relations manager Mr Andrew Kunambura said:

“We organised this clean-up campaign in line with the Presidential proclamation which says the first Friday of each month should be set aside for a clean-up campaign. So as an environmentally conscious corporate, we have been conducting these clean-up campaigns,” said Mr Kunambura.

He said the clean-up campaign was a way for them to fight deadly diseases such as typhoid and cholera.

“Today we thought it was wise to clean this portion of the street because it is busy. We want to send the message to other corporates and say, let’s join hands and keep our country clean.

“The idea is to ensure that we keep diseases away like cholera and typhoid which thrive on filth,” said Mr Kunambura.

He said the clean-up campaign is not only in Bulawayo but around the country.

Health and Environment Manager Mr Gilbert Mukarati said as workers they were excited to contribute to the cleanliness of the country.