NBSZ assures nation on blood stocks

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

National Blood Services Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has enough stocks to cater for emergencies that require blood transfusion during the national lockdown.

With the country entering Day 11 of the 21-day lockdown announced by President Mnangagwa to mitigate against the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, availability of blood stock remains critical for emergencies.

NBSZ is operating mobile and static blood collections on specified days through the duration of the lockdown.

The Bulawayo central business district (CBD) clinic will be open on Mondays and Thursdays.

Harare’s Mazowe Street clinic will be open on Mondays while Joina City will open on Thursdays.

Regular blood donors have been deemed an essential service and will not be restricted when travelling to donate blood.

NBSZ spokesperson Ms Esther Massundah, yesterday said the blood bank had enough reserves.

“As the blood bank we are ready to serve the nation during the lockdown period. The need and demand for blood is always there as besides the Covid-19, there are other emergencies that require blood transfusion on a daily basis for example maternal cases, blood disorders amongst others. We have adequate blood as well as blood products to supply the health institutions,” she said.

Ms Massundah said the NBSZ is, through the Ministry of Health and Child Care, collecting blood from its regular blood donors at static and mobile clinics on specific days in all parts of the country during the lockdown.

“NBSZ is getting blood from regular blood donors. Blood only comes from the human body as such, it is needed daily even during this pandemic. NBSZ is a critical entity in the health sector as such, in consultation with Government, measures have been put in place to ensure that NBSZ is able to collect blood and our regular blood donors at our static clinics are able to travel from their homes to donate blood,” she said.

Ms Massundah said NBSZ had enough stocks of blood Group O, which usually has a higher demand compared to other blood groups.

NBSZ normally collects blood through the Pledge 25 campaign across the country.

Pledge 25 is a programme that encourages young people to donate blood in huge numbers at a particular time.

School children contribute almost 80 percent of blood to the national bank and often, the school holiday period poses a challenge for the blood bank since schools will be closed.

Most pupils will not be able to make donations and that is also the time when blood is in huge demand, hence the implementation of programmes such as the Pledge 25.

At any given time, the blood bank must have at least 1 500 to 2 000 units of blood.