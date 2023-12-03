Neighbours capture armed robber after accomplices flee

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

A MAN was arrested while four other suspects are still at large after they broke into a house and stole US$8 240, along with a Dell laptop, solar light, and a blood pressure check monitor.

The incident occurred in New Zengeza 5, Chitungwiza on 2 December.

In a statement, the police said Benjamin Chipiri (36) was captured by neighbours after his four suspected accomplices fled in a Toyota Corolla, leaving him behind.

“ZRP reports that Benjamin Chipiri (36) was arrested in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at a house in New Zengeza 5, Chitungwiza on 02/12/23 in which he and four other yet to be identified male suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol gained entrance into the victims’ house where they attacked two victims before stealing US$180-00 cash among other valuables.

“The two victims were left under the guard of one suspect while the other four suspects proceeded to the main bedroom where they attacked the third victim before taking US$ 8 060-00 cash which was in a briefcase. Four suspects ran into a Toyota Corolla motor vehicle and drove off leaving the fifth suspect behind. The suspect was apprehended by the victims’ neighbours which led to the recovery of two satchels containing an empty pistol magazine, Dell laptop, a solar light and a blood pressure check monitor,” said police.

The police urged the public to report anything that may help locate and apprehend the four remaining suspects.

” Police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the four suspects who are being sought in connection with this case,”reads the statement.