NETBALL: Felistus Kwangwa designs and releases signature ball

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ENGLAND-based sports manufacturing brand Gilbert Netball have released images of the Felistus Kwangwa designed signature ball.

Gilbert is one of the world’s most established sports equipment manufacturing brands, specialising in rugby union and netball. It’s the long-standing official ball supplier for the International Federation of Netball Associations, the ANZ Championship, the biggest netball competition in the world and the Netball World Championships.

In December last year the company appointed Zimbabwe national team captain and Surrey Storm goal defender Felistus Kwangwa as one of its brand ambassadors.

Ambassador Kwangwa’s immediate task included designing a personalised netball that is user-friendly to young children for practice at home or on the court.

She has successfully managed to fulfill the task.

“Our Gilbert Netball ambassadors have each designed their own signature ball, the perfect memento for your favourite player!

“Felisitus plays for Surrey Storm as well as captaining the Zimbabwe National Team. Her signature ball features the Zimbabwe flag and her quote: ‘never say never’.

“The ball is available in size 5 and features a blended rubber surface and synthetic latex bladder,” wrote Gilbert Netball.

The netball is already up for sale via the Gilbert Netball

store.

