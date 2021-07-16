NetOne Launches One Album

Yvonne Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

MOBILE telecommunications company, NetOne has unveiled a compilation album titled One World. It was launched on One TV YouTube channel and online music stores on June 25.

The album is made up of eight tracks from locally acclaimed bands and talented artistes.

In May, the country’s first cellular network operator expanded its business by tapping into opportunities for online digital entertainment products to cater for their broad base network which constitutes about 71 percent of its customers.

NetOne Acting Head Marketing and PR Mr Chagonda said the platform will also be used to broadcast its products.

“Apart from informing, educating and entertaining, the platform will also be used to broadcast our products. The platform is a great tool for creating brand awareness as an increasing number of people are spending a lot of time on the platform thus interaction with Netone related content is most likely. The platform can result in a positive impact on the company’s market share and revenue.

“The One World album includes eight explosive tracks from locally acclaimed bands and talented artists such as gospel maestro Tinashe Magacha, Hip Hop star Natasha Muz, multi-talented John Cole, singer and actress LeeMchoney, record producer Chiweddar, the versatile Allanah, dancehall artist Jah Signal, the multi hyphenate star Probeatz, the ever-green rapper Holy Ten and dendera royalty Allan Chimbetu, and afro-fusion artist Mbeu,” he said.

“The song list is as follows, mega hip hop star Holy Ten delivers on ‘Figo’ while Jah Signals features with his track titled Vasikana. For a dose of the legendry Dendera ululation, Allan Chimbetu serves ‘Murudo’. ‘Mufaro’ by Allanah, ‘Fambe Fambe’ from ProBeatz and ‘Handivadaire’ perfomed by ‘Mbeu.

“Collaborations on the album included the versatility of rap star Natasha Muz with a worship element and melodic guitars layered with the voice of Tinashe Magacha in Ndoenda. Actress and singer Lee Mchoney joined super star choreographer/musician John Cole as well as the voice of the highly acclaimed producer Chiweddar on a track titled ‘Candy’ which vibes on zimpiano fusion,” said Mr Chigonda.

He said they are happy to launce OneWorld album on NetOne’s new online channel OneTv to aid artistes whose income has been greatly affected by Covid-19 restrictions.

“We are very excited having launched OneAlbum on NetOne’s new online tv channel OneTv. It is a strategy to broadcast shareable, interactive and sustained content that will motivate the customer to want to always be in touch with its brand.”

“Consumption of digital content has greatly increased over the past few years and was further accelerated by the 2019 novel Corona virus-induced lockdown restrictions that left artists without income sources as gatherings were sanctioned up to now hence digital is the way to go.”

“Viewers can go to our OneTv channel on youtube and facebook for highly entertaining content which we will continue to showcase as the programme gathers momentum,” said Mr Chigonda.