Networking platforms bolden women entrepreneurs

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

WOMEN Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, says strong networking platforms are critical in supporting the growth of women-led businesses as they afford sharing of ideas and solutions to challenges.

The minister said this during an inaugural ‘Esteemed Bulawayo Businesswomen High Tea’ event, which was held at Lavinia Gardens in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Hosted by Bulawayo businesswoman, Ms Sipho Mazibuko, the event brought businesswomen, financial services providers, tax authorities, and other stakeholders to network and learn about the legal aspects of doing business.

Minister Nyoni was the guest of honor and commended the initiative for providing a good platform for women entrepreneurs to learn from each other’s success stories.

“This event is very important. When I thought of it I thought it was going to be small, but what I liked about it is that women networked and we had women speakers who gave testimonies of their own success, and that is the importance of such events. You learn from each other and you correct yourself at the end of the day,” said Dr Nyoni.

“As the ministry, we would like to have a similar conference just before the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair and in that meeting, we would like to bring more women as some of the speeches here were very powerful from young women. Young women here in Bulawayo are very powerful.”

The High Tea event was attended by different financial service providers, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority officials, and different businesswomen in Bulawayo, which included vendors, and small, medium, and large business owners.

