NEW: Another motorist robbed of car by passengers

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A Kwekwe man had to walk home after he was robbed of his vehicle by passengers he had picked up.

Trymore Tikiza (38) lost his Toyota Vitz to two passengers he had offered a lift at Redcliff turn-off.

The incident comes barely a month after another motorist lost his Honda Fit to a passenger he had picked up along Mbizo Road.

Police confirmed the incident that happened on 13 February.

“Police are investigating a case in which a 38-year-old man lost his Toyota Vitz to two men he had given transport at Redcliff turn-off. Upon reaching Makey Bus stop towards Kwekwe, the two passengers produced machetes and ordered the driver to stop,” said Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

Tikiza was ordered to disembark before one of the passengers jumped to the driver’s seat and they sped off.

Police advised motorists to desist from offering people they do not know transport. In another incident, a mine in Mvuma lost 100 kilograms of gold carbon to robbers.

Zeplin Mine lost the gold carbon to two thieves who pounced on the mine while armed with logs and iron bars.

“Upon arriving at the mine around 0100 hours, the two men tied the two security guards and assaulted them demanding keys for the carbon room. They continued assaulting them until they produced the keys,” said police.

The intruders opened the carbon room and took with them two 50kg bags of carbon and went away leaving the two guards tied.

Police are requesting for anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the robbers or recovery of the gold carbon to report to the nearest police station.