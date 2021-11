PROMINENT banker Douglas Munatsi, who is the chief executive of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), died early this morning after his flat in Harare caught fire.

Police sources said they are investigating the case.

The business executive died around 4am in his 9th floor flat at the corner of Fifth street and Josiah Tongogara Avenue.

Munatsi, a successful farmer, was once the BancABC CEO. – Herald