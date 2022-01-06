NEW: By-elections set for March 26

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has proclaimed March 26 as the day for holding by-elections to fill vacant Parliament and council seats. The Nomination Court will sit on January 26. Many of the seats became vacant following the recall of MDC Alliance members following a Supreme Court verdict saying Nelson Chamisa illegally assumed the leadership of the opposition party.

More than 133 seats in parliament and local authorities have been vacant as electoral activities were affected by the emergence of Covid-19 which led to the suspension of public gatherings as means to avert its spread.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said President Mnangagwa had proclaimed the polling date.