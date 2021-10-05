NEW: Close to 50 000 people arrested for illegal mining

Picture from Mining Review

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested 49 906 people under an operation targeting illegal miners and people carrying dangerous weapons.

Police in January launched operation “Isitsheketsha kasiphele/Chikorokoza ngachipere and No to machete gangs”.

In their twitter page, police said on October 3 a total of 99 people were arrested.

“On 3 October police arrested 97 people throughout the country for engaging in illegal mining activities, while two people were arrested for carrying dangerous weapons. Cumulative arrests since the commencement of the operation targeting illegal miners and people carrying dangerous weapons stand at 49 906,” said the police.

Meanwhile, 14 035 vehicles have been impounded since the inception of operation ‘No to unregistered motor vehicle’ on January 1 while 22 380 have been arrested for touting under the same operation.

“On 3 October 31 unregistered motor vehicles were impounded across the country bringing the total of impounded cars to 14 035. The police also arrested 55 people for touting, bringing the total of touting related arrests to 22 380 since the operation commenced,” said the police.

