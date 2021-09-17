New Covid-19 cases in schools prove effectiveness of Standard Operating Procedures

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

NINE people succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Thursday while 285 new infections were recorded on the same day.

Matabeleland South recorded 64 new cases in schools, Masvingo 65, Midlands 51and Mashonaland East seven cases.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has said the new cases being detected in schools should not worry parents and guardians as it confirms the effectiveness of Standard Operating Procedures to mitigate against Covid-19 in learning institutions.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 last year only one pupil has succumbed to Covid-19.

In the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s daily report, deaths were recorded in Matabeleland North (1), Manicaland (4), Mashonaland Central (3) and Mashonaland West (1).

So far, the country has recorded 127 368 Covid-19 cases including 120 000 recoveries and 4 560 deaths.

The Ministry said so far 119 are admitted in hospital with Covid-19 complications.

The Ministry said more than 2,9 million people have received their first Covid-19 dose while just above 2 million people have received the second dose.

On Thursday, more than 16 000 people received their first Covid-19 vaccine jab while 38 929 received their second dose.

Government has urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Citizens who are eligible for vaccination are of 14 years of age and above.

