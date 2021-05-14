New dispensation delivers health care to Bulawayo

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

THE new dispensation has undertaken a number of projects and introduced some measures that have improved the quality of health care services in Bulawayo.

Top of the list is Ekusileni Medical Centre that has been lying idle for about 20 years. It is being transformed into Zimbabwe’s top notch hospital handling most of the complicated surgeries.

A number of buildings at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) that were redundant have been brought to life and are now in use.

Finally, the specialist hospital will be operational and has been earmarked for complicated surgeries that include heart operations, which citizens were travelling out of the country for.

At Mpilo Central Hospital, authorities yesterday said a number of initiatives have been undertaken to save lives.

The Second Republic has saved lives through the scrapping of renal and blood fees, which had put health care services out of reach for many residents.

In an interview yesterday, Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro said the Government was committed to improving the quality of lives for people in Bulawayo and the southern region.

“Ekusileni Hospital has been idle for years. We came last year and we ramped it up. We were there on Wednesday and we found that the ICU (intensive care unit) and HDU (high dependency unit) have negative pressures that are already working,” said Dr Mangwiro.

“Machinery is there, theatres are there just waiting room loading and the hospital CEO Dr Dube was very happy and showing off. Things are going to kick off at Ekusileni as we have interested private companies that will be partnering so that we do heart surgeries.”

Dr Mangwiro said the Government was confident that Ekusileni was going to be Zimbabwe’s top-notch hospital handling complicated surgeries and treatment.

“We will make sure it is one of the best hospitals and our VP and Minister has always said this. Secondly, we have the United Bulawayo Hospitals which had so many redundant buildings but of late has been renovated to maximum international standards,” said Dr Mangwiro.

“ICU machinery is there now. There is a children’s centre that has been established which will do all complicated bone surgeries. The Old Bartley’s Memorial Block has been refurbished to handle all Covid-19 cases and ensure they are treated.”

Dr Mangwiro said Mpilo Central Hospital is also functioning well and the Government will continue supporting it to ensure quality health care services.

“As Government we want to focus on health care givers and ensure their welfare is looked after. We have a drive to construct residential hostels so that they have accommodation. Our hospitals do not have canteens so we are working on establishing those so our health care workers have good food and entertainment,” said Dr Mangwiro.