NEW: Hillside Dams Conservancy strengthens heritage site status

BCC Assistant Director Housing (Community Services) Mrs Thumamina Khumalo (in blue and black dress) and tour guide and conservationist Mrs Bernadette Mupindandzanga (right) plant a tree at Hillside Dams Conservancy

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

AS the festive season is upon us, those who want to wind up the long year that has been characterised by a devastating pandemic can head to Hillside Dams Conservancy in Bulawayo which is on a drive to reclaim its rich history which makes it a heritage site recognised by the Natural History Museum of Zimbabwe.

Hillside Dams Conservancy is a quiet spot among kopjeswith a wealth of plant, bird and insect life brought about by the long stretches of water. According to historians, Hillside Dams were part of the last Ndebele King Lobengula’s favourite place of relaxation.

Located in Hillside suburb and covering an 86 hectares area, the retreat is only a few minutes’ drive from the centre of the city. It provides a family-friendly location for people of all ages to unwind.

As the rains have started to ponder, the aloes and succulents planted among the rocks are set to be full of life as evidenced by a beautiful splash of colour.

Recently, the area took part in a tree planting initiative which the Hillside Dams Conservancy tour guide and conservationist Mrs Bernadette Mupindandzanga said will ensure the place reclaims its powerful heritage status.

“We have held our tree planting as part of ensuring that we contegise people that it is a heritage site just like Matopos, Khami Ruins as we also have rock paintings dating back to the stone ages.

“It’s good that we have in our midst Mrs Khumalo as she is married to the great great grandson of King Lobengula taking note that the place here was one of the villages that he would visit with his family and the whole clan and would spend time here,” said Mupindandzanga.

She said that people should not shun away to have the best time of their lives at Hillside Dams.

“The name Hillside Dams did not come with the suburb but was there since back then and the dam was the one that was first that was meant to be the first commercial water supply before it was taken over by BCC.

“Apart from the dams which are three , the place is 86 hectares with indigenous plants, trees and lots of birds. Basically we have activities that include ziplining, canoeing, trampolining for the kids, cycle track, exercise area, team building activities and our restaurant called Hillside Team Room,” she said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, BCC Assistant Director Housing (Community Services) Mrs Thumamina Khumalo who is also the committee member of Hillside Dams Conservancy said the tree planting initiative is significant in ensuring the site lives longer.

“The tree planting initiative is very important as trees are life thus we need to plant more of them to avoid soil erosion thereby taking care of our nature.

“This place should ensure the future generation knows about the natural environment and this can be achieved through the camping sites we have,” said Mrs Khumalo.

