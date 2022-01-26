NEW: M-Net invites filmmakers for online workshop

Showbiz Reporter

M-Net and MultiChoice are inviting filmmakers to join an online workshop on all aspects of production that will be held on February 1.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager Liz Dziva said the deadline for registration is January 31.

“The workshop is aimed at all members of production teams and will focus on topics related to pre-production, production and post-production,” she said.

The session will include substantial information on production and technical requirements for content delivered to M-Net channels.

“We are looking for producers and their teams to take part so they can gain value from the wealth of experience held by the hosts,” said Dziva.

“Workshop content will include these frequently requested topics:

Post-production – audio file format, aspect ratio, video level and video quality.

Production – pre-production set-up, set preparation, post-production workflows, media management, planning and regulations, delivery specs and archive requirements.”

Anyone wishing to take part can register at [email protected]