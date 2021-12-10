NEW: More PSL matches postponed due to Covid-19

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Covid-19 continues to be a menace for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after two more matches were cancelled due to the pandemic.

The two matches featuring Harare City vs Yadah set to have been held at the National Sports Stadium and the Bulawayo Chiefs v FC Platinum encounter at Luveve Stadium on Sunday, now join the five-match day three fixtures which had already been iced as a result of Covid-19.

“This serves to advise that following the latest Covid test results received today, the following additional Premier Soccer League match day fixtures have been postponed,” said the league chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele in a statement Friday.

It now.means only matches set for Saturday are likely to go ahead unless Covid- 19 strikes again.

Ngezi Platinum Stars will play host to Herentals at Baobab Stadium while Chicken Inn welcomes Tenax at Luveve Stadium.

Postponed matches

Manica Diamonds v Highlanders, Dynamos v Cranborne Bullets, Whawha v Bulawayo City, Black Rhinos v Caps United, ZPC Kariba v Triangle United, Bulawayo Chiefs v FC Platinum, Harare City v Yadah