NEW: Mat South police launch campaign to prevent drowning

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Matabeleland South Province have rolled out a campaign targeted at reducing cases of drowning which are normally on the increase during the rainy season.

The province which is largely rural records an increase in drowning cases at various water bodies. Some of the cases occur when motorists and pedestrians attempt to cross flooded rivers. Other cases occur when people attempt to swim and fish in flooded rivers while other cases occur when children that are left unguarded wander to water sources.

In an interview Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena said officers have been deployed throughout the province to educate communities under the operation which started last month.

“We have rolled out campaigns throughout the province which seek to address cases of drowning which increase during the rainy season. Matabeleland South is largely a rural province hence people are exposed to water bodies in their day to day living. Through these campaigns we are trying to prevent some of these cases from happening,” she said.

Insp Mangena added: “Under the campaign we are giving tips to community members on how to evade cases of drowning. Among the issues we are saying children must be supervised by adults whenever they are near water bodies such as wells. People should also ensure that water bodies are covered at all times.”

She said adults were also urged to escort children to school if they had to cross rivers or streams. Police have also urged people to be careful when swimming as there was an increase in water levels due to inflows during this time of the year.

Insp Mangena said those intending to swim should have life saving jackets. She said motorists should desist from crossing flooded rivers and streams as they will be putting their lives at risk and those of their passengers.