NEW: Story- woman loses US$5 000 and R 2500 in pyramid scheme

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A BULAWAYO woman lost US$5 580 and R2 500 in a pyramid scheme.

Police in their twitter page said investigations were underway.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of fraud where a Bulawayo woman (35) was defrauded US$5 580 and R2 500 after being lured to invest the money in a Bitcoin pyramid scheme where she was supposed to realise 20 percent interest after ever 10 working days.

“Meanwhile police urge the public to avoid pyramid schemes which end up fleecing them of their hard-earned cash,” said the police

@DubeMatutu