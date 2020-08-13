NGO adopts old people’s homes

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A LOCAL non-governmental organisation (NGO) Triumph Africa has adopted two old people’s homes in Bulawayo and Matabeleland North to cushion them with basic needs in the wake of challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The charitable trust, also working in Malawi and Sierra Leone, recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Catholic Church-run Dete Old People’s Home in Hwange District and Entembeni Old People’s Home in Bulawayo.

For the next six months Triumph Africa will provide prescribed medicines for the 15 elderly at Dete Old People’s Home, supply Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPEs) comprising masks, gloves, buckets with taps, detergents and also provide a solar-powered borehole facility for the home’s garden.

Triumph Africa will also visit the home periodically during the tenure of the memorandum, provide wheelchairs, walking sticks, clothes, foodstuffs, fuel and other needs.

The home is expected to maintain records of activities emanating from the MoU, use the resources donated by Triumph Africa solely for the benefit of the elderly and provide labour when necessary as part of the bargain.

Triumph Africa lead consultant Mr Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu said the MoUs will be valid for six months with a provision for renewal.

“We are delighted as Triumph Africa to be able to support Dete Old People’s Home as we took it upon ourselves to complement Government efforts in sustaining healthy living for the elderly by singing an MoU on July 19 to cover medical needs for a renewable period of six months. We will be managing a smooth running of the home by providing reasonable, sufficient and sound healthcare and other needs,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He could not be drawn into revealing how much the NGO had dedicated for the charitable work.

“We have no specific amount set aside. These are elderly people whose needs change regularly hence we left the budget open to be able to cater for such changes.

“We hope this will help eliminate the home’s increased financial demands during the lockdown caused by Covid-19 pandemic. We have also signed a similar MoU with Entembeni in Bulawayo where we will be buying them medication monthly as we also intend to start income generating projects for them so they can sustainably take care of their needs,” he said without specifying the kind of projects earmarked for Entembeni.

Dete Old People’s Home co-ordinator Sr Concilia Mwembe said they had been struggling with provisions for the home’s elderly aged between 56 and 98 years.

“Triumph Africa came at the right time when the home needed rescue in terms of medicines for the elderly as most of them are on chronic medication which is expensive and not available in our local hospitals.

“We occasionally get help from well-wishers and also sometimes use the money we generate from our garden to buy basics. We are grateful because Triumph Africa will also acquire solar panels and sink a borehole for us,” said Sr Mwembe, adding that the home also needs renovation as structures are dilapidated.

Triumph Africa has been providing various basic needs and relief for elderly people in Binga as part of its vision for healthy dignified life for old people in Africa. — @ncubeleon