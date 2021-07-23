Nikita Mangena’s son DJ Mellow Tee mourned

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

A SON to late Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) commander Rodgers Alfred Nikita Mangena, Bulawayo-based wheel spinner, DJ Mellow Tee’s death has shocked artistes and people countrywide.

DJ Mellow Tee (born Nkululeko Moyo) died on Wednesday at a local hospital after reportedly battling meningitis.

Following his death, it has been revealed that DJ Mellow Tee was son to the late ZPRA commander, Mangena.

The country’s creative sector has been plunged into mourning following the death of DJ Mellow Tee who was one of the most revered craftsmen on the decks on the Bulawayo club scene.

His brother Lotshe Mangena confirmed the sad news and said they expect the burial to be held on Saturday.

“I can confirm the passing on of DJ Mellow Tee who died after a short illness and to be precise and clear it was not Covid-19. He had an infection and then surgery which later discovered other problems.

“As a family we have lost a good brother and child who was a very good DJ and since his death a lot of people have come forward to mourn his death. We expect burial to be on Saturday,” he said.

Mangena said mourners are gathered at Mpopoma South Block 92-7781.

A number of local DJs who spoke to Chronicle Showbiz said DJ Mellow Tee was a selfless person who played a big part in ensuring that the decks industry sprouted in the early 2000.

Babongile Sikhonjwa said DJ Mellow Tee was arguably one local DJ who had an immaculate music collection.

“I have always been in entertainment and getting to know DJ Mellow Tee was during the Paparazzi (club) days and I got to meet him again when I was doing entertainment at Visions.

“We wanted to do a lot of things together but I want to say in particular, almost all the DJs in Bulawayo all their CDs were being produced by DJ Mellow Tee. He was a man with an immaculate music collection,” said Sikhonjwa.

DJ Joe Tha OG said he learnt with a heavy heart of passing of the artiste at a time he was contemplating on hosting an event with all legendary club DJs.

“Generally, DJ Mellow Tee was a talented DJ who was always quiet and he was very reserved. For me we worked together at Visions and then after the Visions era we did a couple of events with the last one being at Groove.

“With the lockdown we were also planning on having the Old Skool event and also an all-legends DJs show. As the entertainment sector we have lost a great man who worked tirelessly for the industry”.

DJ Prince Eskhosini said: “He was one of my mentors at Paparazzi. Him, DJ Easy Tee and DJ Que. I remember I was that young boy who would go and nag them to help me get a club scene.

“This was around 2003. We have lost a great man in the industry.”

DJ Emity Smooth said: “Personally I’m grief stricken, we’ve been friends since forever. We started as colleagues in the same industry, worked together in many establishments, hung outside of our careers, we did so much I can’t even begin to narrate what we went through, so many ups and downs.

“In my mind I keep playing back all the moments. He was a hard-working guy, goal oriented, had standards and stuck to them, very talkative if you knew him well but quiet and reserved publicly. It’s a sad loss for everyone who knew him, sad loss for the entertainment industry and a great personal loss for me, a friend is gone.

“We did a lot of team work with Mellow, whilst working if there was something which affected either one of us, we would become one and stand up for each other. My guy I can’t even begin to narrate to you what we went through, and how we did team work. A very principled, good guy is gone,” said DJ Emity [email protected]_mthire